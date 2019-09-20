iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are now available in Canada

The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, Apple’s latest trio of flagship smartphones, are now available for purchase in Canada.
While the trio is similar to last year’s iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR, they also include several under the hood upgrades. For example, performance has improved due to the A13 Bionic chip, and Apple has enhanced the camera experience on all three devices as well.
The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $1,379 CAD for 64GB variant, $1,589 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant costs $1,859.
Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1519 for the 64GB version. The 256GB costs $1,729 and lastly the 512GB is a whopping $1,999.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $979 for the 64GB version, the 128GB sports a $1,049 price tag and lastly the 256GB variant has a retail price of $1,189.
Nearly all Canadian carriers will release the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, including Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Fido, Koodo, BellMTS, TbayTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile.
Additionally, the Big Three offer device financing.
Rogers’ Edge Financing, allows customers to leave the store with the phone without paying any money at all. Edge financing breaks the price of the handset, taxes and all, equally over 24 months, but the customer will also need to purchase a two-year Rogers Infinite plan
Bell and Telus also offer financing over two years, except customers need to pay taxes upfront.
For more pricing details, check out our pre-order post here.
