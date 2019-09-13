As usual, Apple is taking pre-orders for its latest smartphones, and the anticipation is high.
Pre-orders start at 8am ET/5am PT for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Apple will also go live with pre-orders online at Apple.ca and through its Apple Store iOS app. Most Canadian carriers will open pre-orders for the devices shortly after.
Best Buy Canada will open pre-orders for the new handset today as well.
The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $1,379 CAD for 64GB variant, $1,589 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant costs $1,859.
Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1519 for the 64GB version. The 256GB costs $1,729 and lastly the $512GB is a whopping $1,999.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $979 for the 64GB version, the 128GB sports a $1,049 price tag and lastly the 256GB variant has a retail price of $1,189.
Carrier pricing is now live. Check below for a break down of the subsidized pricing.
The Big Three also offer forms of device financing for those who don’t want to attach their phone to an expensive plan. Rogers offers Edge Financing, which allows customers to leave the store with the phone without paying any money at all. Edge financing breaks the price of the phone, taxes and all, equally over 24 months, but the customer will also need to purchase a two-year Rogers Infinite plan.
Bell and Telus also offer the ability to finance devices over two years, except customers need to pay the taxes upfront.
Nearly all Canadian carriers will release the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, including Bell, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Rogers, Fido, Koodo, BellMTS, TbayTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile.
Big Three (Bell/Rogers/Telus)
Subsidized pricing for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max is very alike at the major three Canadian carriers.
For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, we’re looking at subsidized pricing starting at $590 CAD for the 64GB device. Going up to the 256GB variant pricing starts at $810 and the 512GB start at $1,100.
With the iPhone 11 Pro, on the other hand, pricing starts at $450 for the 64GB, $660 for the 256GB and 512GB for the $950.
Oddly enough, the iPhone 11 is $40 cheaper at Rogers than the other major carriers. You can get the 64GB version for $40, the 128GB variant for $110 and 256GB version for $250. Add another $40 bucks for the other major carriers.
The major three carriers also offer leasing options letting customers bring down the upfront cost if they bring the phone back after two years.
Freedom Mobile
Freedom Mobile, unlike the other carriers, is offering different plans for the iPhone. There are different financing options that let customers pick exactly how much money they want to spend upfront with certain plans.
However, the 64GB iPhone 11 falls under the carrier’s Absolute Zero promotion.
With the carrier’s Big Gig Unlimited plan, customers can get the iPhone 11 for free. The promotion offers $0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of a standard two-year commitment.
The iPhone 11 is $0 upfront with Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 25GB, $90 per month plan alongside no MyTab charges.
The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are $0 upfront for its Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 15GB, $75 per month plan but they do have My Tab charges each month.
SaskTel/Videotron
Upfront you can also grab the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max for $0 at SaskTel.
At Vidéotron, customers can nab the iPhone 11 for $0 upfront for the $110 per month 17GB of data plan.
The iPhone 11 series officially launches September 20th.
Update 09/13/2019: Carrier pricing has been added.
Comments