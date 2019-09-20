News
The Nintendo Switch Lite is now available in Canada

Sep 20, 2019

7:02 AM EDT

Nintendo has officially launched the Switch Lite in Canada.

The system is a smaller version of the standard Switch console that doesn’t feature a dock to connect to a TV. Instead, the system can only play games in handheld mode.

Further, the Switch Lite doesn’t feature detachable Joy-Cons, with the system instead sporting those controller buttons as a built-in part of the handheld.

The Switch Lite costs $259.99 CAD, compared to the $399.99 regular Switch model. At launch, the Switch Lite is available in three different colours — Grey, Turquoise and Yellow. A fourth option, inspired by Pokémon Shield and Sword, will release alongside those games in November.

The Switch Lite can be purchased at retail or online across Canada, including at Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source and Walmart.

MobileSyrup will have more on the Nintendo Switch Lite in the coming days.

Comments