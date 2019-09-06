Huawei Mate X expected to be released sometime next month

Huawei’s consumer president Richard Yu indicated that the Mate X is expected release next month, according to an interview with Pocket-lint.com.
Speaking at IFA 2019, Yu said that a spec bumped model with an upgraded processor “will follow shortly after.”
A recent report indicated that the $2,600 USD (about $3,400 CAD) foldable phone was expected to be delayed until November
In May, Huawei Canada’s Kevin Li told MobileSyrup that the company planned to delay the launch of the Mate X in Canada to ensure it could deliver a high-quality handset.
Huawei Canada has indicated that no news of the smartphone’s availability in Canada has been made yet.
Yu said that the phone has been through extensive testing and was also sent to app developers so apps can be created properly to fit the unfolding screen. He also added that the phone required testing of its 5G performance to ensure it will be compatible with network operators.
He also added to the publication that Huawei is ready to release a version of the phone with the latest Kirin 990 processor that was unveiled on September 6th.
Pocket-lint.com noted that it’s possible that Huawei will announce the final release date for the Mate X during the company’s Mate 30 launch event set to take place in the near future.
Source: Pocket-lint.com
Update 06/09/19: The article has been updated with additional information regarding Canadian availability.
Comments