Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in September 2019

Every month, Sony offers free PlayStation 4 games to those subscribed to its premium PlayStation Plus service.
In September, PS Plus members will be able to download Batman: Arkham Knight and Darksiders III at no additional cost. Both games can be downloaded for free from September 3rd to the 30th.
Batman: Arkham Knight
Developer: Rocksteady Studios (Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City)
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment (Middle-earth: Shadow of War, Lego Star Wars)
Genre: Action-adventure
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: June 23rd, 2015
Metacritic score: 87
Regular PlayStation Store price: $24.99 CAD
In Rocksteady’s conclusion to its acclaimed Batman: Arkham trilogy, The Dark Knight must confront his greatest fears and face off against Scarecrow. Team up with Batman allies and take to the streets in the Batmobile as you race to save Gotham City.
Darksiders III
Developer: Gunfire Games (Darksiders II: Deathintive Edition, Dead and Buried)
Publisher: THQ Nordic (This is the Police, De Blob)
Genre: Action-adventure, hack-and-slash
Mode(s): Single-player
PS4 release date: November 27th, 2018
Metacritic score: 64
Regular PlayStation Store price: $79.99 CAD
As Fury, one of the Horsemen of the Apocalypse, you’re tasked with hunting down and disposing of the Seven Deadly Sins. Navigate a large, interconnected world and fight through ruthless creatures using a variety of powerful weapons and spells.
In the meantime, August’s free PlayStation Plus games can be downloaded until September 2nd.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $69.99/year.
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Source: PlayStation
