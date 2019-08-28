Microsoft now rewards Mixer partners for each viewer who gets Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has launched a new rewards program for partners of its Mixer game streaming platform.
Now, Mixer streamers can provide their viewers with a code that will earn their channels $3 each time they sign up for an Xbox Game Pass subscription.
The program is only eligible to new Game Pass users or those upgrading to Game Pass Ultimate. After signing up, users will have 30 days to open their Account menu in the Xbox (beta) app on PC or the Xbox Game Pass app on iOS or Android. The full list of support Mixer partners can be found here.
It’s worth noting that Microsoft is currently offering two months of Game Pass Ultimate for $2 CAD as part of a limited-time promotion.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has become increasingly more competitive with Mixer in the game streaming space as of late. Earlier this month, the tech giant brought massively popular streamer and renowned Fortnite player Tyler “Ninja” Blevins onto Mixer. For years, Ninja had streamed on the Amazon-owned Twitch platform. Within 24 hours of moving to Mixer, Ninja accumulated one million subscribers.
Source: Engadget
