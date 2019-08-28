Apple Music beta on Android gets Chromecast support and dark mode

The newest version of the Apple Music beta on Android has revealed a slate of new features, including Chromecast support and a dark theme.
The dark mode came in the previous beta that was released on August 7th, according to Android Police.
The latest update builds on that by finally adding support for Google’s Chromecast audio streaming technology. The update notes say you can stream your favourite Music to Chromecast enabled TVs and speakers, but it doesn’t mention the ability to stream video.
There’s also no mention of what the Apple Music interface looks like when you stream it to a TV.
Beyond the Chromecast support Apple has also added in the ability to listen to music with synced lyrics and access to over 100,000 radio stations from iHeartRadio and TuneIn, reports Android Police.
You can join the Apple Music Beta from the app’s page in the Google Play Store.
Source: Android Police
Comments