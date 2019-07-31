Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in August 2019

Every month, Sony offers two free PlayStation 4 games to PlayStation Plus subscribers.
In August, the company will add Wipeout Omega Collection and Sniper Elite 4 to the service. Both games will be available for download between August 6th and September 2nd.
Wipeout Omega Collection
Developer: Clever Beans (When Vikings Attack!, When Vikings Relax!) and EPOS Game Studios (Crash Commando, Hustle Kings VR)
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment (God of War, Uncharted)
Genre: Racing
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: June 6th, 2017
Metacritic score: 85
Regular PlayStation Store price: $29.99 CAD
The Wipeout Omega Collection includes remastered versions of PS3 racing game Wipeout HD and its Wipeout HD Fury expansion, as well as the PlayStation Vita follow-up Wipeout 2048. The two games feature dozens of anti-gravity ships and tracks for high-speed racing, in addition to full campaigns.
Sniper Elite 4
Developer/Publisher: Rebellion Developments (The Simpsons Game, Star Wars Battlefront: Elite Squadron)
Genre: Tactical shooter, stealth
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
PS4 release date: February 14th, 2017
Metacritic score: 77
Regular PlayStation Store price: $79.99 CAD
In Sniper Elite 4, elite marksman Karl Fairburne works with the resistance to liberate wartime Italy from a fascist regime. The player must sneak around open environments and assassinate high-profile targets.
July’s lineup of games consists of Detroit: Become Human and Horizon Chase Turbo. Both titles can be downloadable until August 5th.
Comments