Apple rolls out iOS 13.1 developer beta before iOS 13 hits public release

Apple rolled out a new set of developer builds for its smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, but interestingly the latest iOS and iPadOS builds aren’t for version 13.
According to 9to5Mac, Apple is rolling out the iOS 13.1 beta to developers, which suggests the iOS 13 developer beta is over.
Typically, Apple’s public beta builds follow shortly after the latest developer beta.
9to5 points out that Apple likely prepared iOS 13 for release and is working on 13.1 as a quick follow-up with bug fixes and other changes. For example, features like Shortcuts Automations and Share ETA in Maps — which Apple removed from the iOS 13 beta — are back in iOS 13.1.
Apple is still expected to release iOS 13 to the public sometime next month. iOS 13.1 will likely follow shortly after.
Along with iOS 13.1, Apple rolled out watchOS 6 developer beta 9.
Other iOS 13.1 features include new dynamic wallpaper colours, tweaks to the Personal Hotspot page in Settings, a new icon for game controllers in the batteries widget, an updated Fonts settings panel and more.
