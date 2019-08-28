Google ready to move Pixel production from China to Vietnam: report

Google is ready to move its Pixel production house from China to Vietnam as the U.S.-China trade war grows.
According to the Japanese news outlet Nikkei, there is no news of how this may or may not affect the production of the tech giant’s next flagship phone the Pixel 4. The article indicated that Google is converting an old Nokia smartphone plant in the northern Vietnamese province of Bac Ninh.
It’s also in the same region where Samsung developed its smartphone supply chain, 9to5Google reported. This would mean that there would be a steady supply of workers skilled in the area of production, it indicated.
The movement of production facilities also happens at a time that the U.S. is facing a trade war with China. Google has been slapped with increasing tariffs that will affect production.
According to the Nikkei report, Google wants to boost production and ship between eight and 10 million smartphones by the end of 2019.
It is unlikely though that the next set of Pixel 4 and 4 XL smartphones will come out of Vietnam just yet since it is so close to being launched.
Source: Nikkei Via: 9to5Google
Comments