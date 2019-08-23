Netflix testing human-curated ‘Collections’ of content on iOS

Netflix has begun testing a new feature called “Collections” that aims to make it easier to discover movies and TV shows.
Notably, while regular Netflix recommendations are made using an algorithm that factors in viewing history, Collections are being hand-picked by humans.
Specifically, Collections will group content based on a variety of factors, including themes, genre, tone, storylines and character traits.
As spotted by Twitter user ItsJeffHiggins, some of the Collections include ‘Let’s Keep It Light,’ ‘Dark & Devious TV Shows,’ ‘Prizewinning Movie Picks’ and ‘Women Who Rule the Screen.’
It’s unclear exactly how many types of Collections Netflix is experimenting with or in which countries it’s running the tests. For what it’s worth, neither I nor two of my coworkers have the feature on our iOS Netflix apps.
“We’re always looking for new ways to connect our fans with titles we think they’ll love, so we’re testing out a new way to curate Netflix titles into collections on the Netflix iOS app,” a Netflix spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Our tests generally vary in how long they run for and in which countries they run in, and they may or may not become permanent features on our service.”
