Disney+ coming to Canada on November 12 for $8.99 per month

Disney+ will launch in Canada on November 12th, in tandem with the new streaming service’s U.S. release, Deadline reports.
The report details that in Canada the price for the new streaming service will be $8.99 CAD per month, or $89.99 CAD per year. It added that customers will be able to sign up for Disney+ directly or through in-app purchases. Disney+ will be available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Xbox One, Sony Android TVs, PlayStation 4 and Roku.
The service is expected to launch in other countries including the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.
Just announced: #DisneyPlus is coming to Canada. Start Streaming November 12th. pic.twitter.com/NoMQHbL5i6
— Marvel Canada (@MarvelEntCA) August 19, 2019
Disney+ will feature an ever-growing lineup of movies and shows across the media giant’s vast lineup of brands, including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox.
The service is also set to include classic animated films like Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, the original Star Wars trilogy and several Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Iron Man and Captain Marvel, among other movies.
Further, the service will offer a number of original series and films, including a Marvel series featuring Tom Hiddleston’s villainous Loki, The Mandalorian Star Wars series from Jon Favreau and a live-action adaptation of Lady and The Tramp.
Source: Deadline
