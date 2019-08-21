Resources
PlayStation Store ‘August Savings’ sale discounts variety of games

Aug 21, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

PlayStation 4 Pro

Sony is offering discounts on a variety of games with the PlayStation Store’s latest sale.

Titles like Alien: Isolation, The Souls Project, Extinction and Darkest Dungeon are all currently discounted until September 3rd.

All prices are in the Canadian dollars.

Check out all of the games on the PlayStation store, here.

