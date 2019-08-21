Sony is offering discounts on a variety of games with the PlayStation Store’s latest sale.
Titles like Alien: Isolation, The Souls Project, Extinction and Darkest Dungeon are all currently discounted until September 3rd.
All prices are in the Canadian dollars.
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered: now $13.49 CAD, was $26.99
- The Surge: now $16.74, was $66.99
- Alien: Isolation: now $11.99, was $29.99
- The Souls Project: now $6.74, was $26.99
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory: now $19.99, was $79
- God Eater: Resurrection: now $4.99, was $19.99
- Guacamelee! 2: now $10.79, was $26.99
- Hitman Go: Definitive Edition: now $1.59, was $7.99
- Darkest Dungeon: now $10.04, was $33.49
- Middle-earth Shadow of War: now $33.49, was $66.99
- Nine Parchments: now $10.79, was $26.99
- BioShock: The Collection: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance: now $26.79, was $39.99
Check out all of the games on the PlayStation store, here.
Comments