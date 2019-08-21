Waymo launches open dataset website to help self-driving development

Waymo is opening up some of its autonomous driving data to researchers in an effort to improve the self-driving industry.
The company launched an open dataset website that allows free access to LiDAR and synced camera information from its self-driving vehicles.
The data itself includes 1,000 driving segments lasting 20 seconds each, but it covers different driving conditions and settings.
Waymo wants its information put to good use outside of just self-driving, specifically robotic visual tasks where it’s important to perceive objects.
While the company isn’t revealing its hand entirely, it’ll certainly provide helpful data to researchers and other car manufacturers working toward autonomous driving technology.
Source: Engadget
