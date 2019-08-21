News
PREVIOUS|

Waymo launches open dataset website to help self-driving development

The company hopes this will improve autonomous driving overall

Aug 21, 2019

5:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Waymo is opening up some of its autonomous driving data to researchers in an effort to improve the self-driving industry.

The company launched an open dataset website that allows free access to LiDAR and synced camera information from its self-driving vehicles.

The data itself includes 1,000 driving segments lasting 20 seconds each, but it covers different driving conditions and settings.

Waymo wants its information put to good use outside of just self-driving, specifically robotic visual tasks where it’s important to perceive objects.

While the company isn’t revealing its hand entirely, it’ll certainly provide helpful data to researchers and other car manufacturers working toward autonomous driving technology.

Source: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Aug 21, 2019

4:25 PM EDT

Tesla showcases custom-built AI chip to enhance its self-driving programs

News

Jun 8, 2018

1:45 PM EDT

Calgary and Edmonton will test self-driving shuttles this year

News

Oct 18, 2017

2:25 PM EDT

Apple’s self-driving car tech features a massive top-mounted sensor rack

News

Jul 11, 2019

12:11 PM EDT

Toyota hedges its bets on Denso’s self-driving chips with new joint firm

Comments