Here’s what’s coming Xbox Game Pass in the second half of August 2019

At Gamescom 2019, Microsoft revealed several new titles that are coming soon to its Xbox Game Pass service for Console and PC.
Here are the titles coming to Game Pass in the latter half of the month. Note that some titles are only coming to Game Pass on Xbox One, while others will only be offered to PC users of the service.
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (PC) — August 19th
- Devil May Cry 5 (Xbox One) — August 19th
- Stellaris (Xbox One) — August 19th
The following games are also coming to the service later this month:
- Ape Out (PC) — August 22nd
- Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut (Xbox One and PC) — August 27th
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Xbox One and PC) — August 27th
- Blair Witch (Xbox One and PC) — August 30th
These aren’t the only new titles to hit the service this month. Over the past couple of weeks, Microsoft also added Downwell, Jackbox Party Pack 2 and Slay the Spire, among other games.
On PC, Game Pass is currently in beta and being offered at the reduced price of $5.99 CAD/month, although the final version will cost $11.99. Game Pass on Xbox One also costs $11.99. Alternatively, the ‘Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription grants access to Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold, for $16.99/month.
Image credit: Capcom
Source: Xbox
