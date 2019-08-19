Huawei Mate X to sport Time-of-Flight sensor, according to TENAA

Huawei has yet to officially release its foldable Mate X that it unveiled at Mobile World Congress in February. However, new images from the Chinese regulator TENAA indicate that Huawei has made slight adjustments to the device.
Reportedly, the Mate X will now sport a Time-of-Flight sensor; this was not on the handset when Huawei initially unveiled the smartphone.
The ToF sensor will help the phone take bokeh-style pictures.
Additionally, the foldable phone will reportedly come in two variants, 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage variant, as well as an 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model.
Huawei has delayed the launch of the Mate X from June to November. With a November launch, the China-based company may release the Mate X alongside the rumoured Mate 30. Though the Mate 30 might have an earlier release this year, according to a recent leak.
Source: TENAA, Trusted Reviews
