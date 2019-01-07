Ikea launches blackout window blinds as part of smart lighting series

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is launching smart blackout window blinds that will be part of its smart home lighting series.
According to Engadget, Ikea hasn’t publicly shared news of the blinds, but two products have been listed on its German site. The two products, KADRILJ and FYRTUR, are wireless, battery-powered blinds that “interact with Ikea’s existing TRÅDFRI lighting gateway.”
This means the blinds are ready to interact with users that have access to Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, three platforms that support the Ikea smart lighting series.
The blinds are blackout blinds that are a bit on the hefty side since they hold rechargeable batteries. Users will also get a small white remote control that can be paired with the blinds to use and control.
The product will be available on February 2nd, 2019 in Europe and will be priced at 99 to 155 euros (that’s about $151 to $236.57 CAD), but there is no confirmation if they’ll be available in Canada or even the U.S.
Here’s a video of what the blinds look like from Zatz Not Funny’s YouTube page.
Image: YouTube (Screenshot)
Source: Engadget
