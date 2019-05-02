Ikea’s low-cost smart plug finally works with Apple’s HomeKit

Ikea’s ‘TRÅDFRI’ smart plug now works with Apple’s HomeKit.
The $15 CAD outlet is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. This makes the smart plug a great low-cost option to add voice controls to an existing light source or another plug-in gadget.
The plug is is a pretty fantastic deal since other smart plugs from Amazon and Wemo cost over $30 CAD. With this in mind, you could buy two TRÅDFRI plugs for the price of one competing smart plug.
With HomeKit integration, you can now ask Siri to turn the plug on and off, and you can control the device from Apple’s HomeKit app, which is available on Mac and iOS.
To use HomeKit with the plug make sure to update to the latest version of the IKEA TRÅDFRI app.
Source: TRÅDFRI app
Comments