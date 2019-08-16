News
Tesla Model Y pre-order price goes up over $2,000 in Canada

The Model Y's top trims went up $3,000

Aug 16, 2019

12:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Tesla has increased the price of the base model Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y crossover by $2,290 CAD in Canada.

The electric vehicle has also boosted the price of some of its other Model Y trim options:

Rear-Wheel drive trims

  • Long Range – 483km – $66,290 – (old price $64,000)

All-wheel-drive trims

  • Long Range – 451km – $72,290 – (old price $69,000)
  • Performance – 451 km – $84,290 – (old price $81,000)

The Tesla Owners Club (@Model3Owners) Twitter account notes that the included colour is the ‘Pearl White Multi-Coat.’ Now black, blue and silver cost $1,300, with the red option being the most expensive, coming in at $2,600.

The Model Y is projected to release in the Fall of 2020.

Source: Tesla Via: Tesla Owners Club

