Tesla Model Y pre-order price goes up over $2,000 in Canada

Tesla has increased the price of the base model Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive Model Y crossover by $2,290 CAD in Canada.
The electric vehicle has also boosted the price of some of its other Model Y trim options:
Rear-Wheel drive trims
- Long Range – 483km – $66,290 – (old price $64,000)
All-wheel-drive trims
- Long Range – 451km – $72,290 – (old price $69,000)
- Performance – 451 km – $84,290 – (old price $81,000)
The Tesla Owners Club (@Model3Owners) Twitter account notes that the included colour is the ‘Pearl White Multi-Coat.’ Now black, blue and silver cost $1,300, with the red option being the most expensive, coming in at $2,600.
Model Y pricing has been adjusted, white is now the standard color (free) pic.twitter.com/oHNtGTyHDx
— Tesla Owners Online (@Model3Owners) August 16, 2019
The Model Y is projected to release in the Fall of 2020.
Source: Tesla Via: Tesla Owners Club
