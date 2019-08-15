Freedom Mobile goes live in Cranbrook, B.C., offers $45 10GB plan for six months

Freedom Mobile has once again expanded its coverage, with the carrier’s network now being available in Cranbrook, British Columbia.
Those interested in signing up with Freedom Mobile can visit two locations — Walmart (2100 Willowbrook Drive) and Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop (2100 17 Street North).
Similar to other recent launch locations, Freedom is offering an introductory price of $45 CAD. CAD for 10GB of data. The offer nets customers $15 off Freedom’s Big Gig unlimited data and talk plans for six months, before jumping to $60 per month.
Paul McAleese, the president of wireless at Shaw Communications, stated the following in a recent press release:
“Freedom Mobile delivers to Cranbrook residents the high-speed data they need at a price that’s actually affordable — a simple yet previously unavailable proposition in this community. For the first time, people living in the East Kootenays can choose a wireless provider that offers greater value for their hard-earned buck.”
In British Columbia, Freedom Mobile’s wireless service is available in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, as well as the Island communities of Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna.
Parent company Shaw announced its Q3 2019 earnings back in June and reported Freedom’s subscriber base increased to 1,578,355 wireless customers.
