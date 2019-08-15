Staples offering nearly half off various Google smart home products

Staples Canada is currently discounting several Google smart home products by 40 percent.
Here are the products on sale:
- Google Home Mini — $34.99 (regularly $79.99 CAD) [available in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Pin colours]
- Google Home — $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Google Home Max — $299.99 (regularly $399.99) [Chalk, Charcoal]
- Google Nest Hub — $99.99 (regularly $169.99) [available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sand]
Staples’ full list of Google deals can be found here. Offers are valid until September 5th.
Comments