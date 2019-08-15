News
Staples offering nearly half off various Google smart home products

Aug 15, 2019

12:38 PM EDT

Staples Canada is currently discounting several Google smart home products by 40 percent.

Here are the products on sale:

  • Google Home Mini — $34.99 (regularly $79.99 CAD) [available in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Pin colours]
  • Google Home — $99.99 (regularly $129.99)
  • Google Home Max — $299.99 (regularly $399.99) [Chalk, Charcoal]
  • Google Nest Hub — $99.99 (regularly $169.99) [available in Chalk, Charcoal and Sand]

Staples’ full list of Google deals can be found here. Offers are valid until September 5th.

