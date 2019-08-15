Telus launches Home Assistant for Optik TV customers

Telus has launched Home Assistant, a platform that will give Optik TV customers the ability to control content using voice commands.
The Vancouver-based carrier said in a press release that there will be no extra costs for the service.
It noted that Optik TV customers that have a Google Assistant-enabled speaker or Smart Display, will need to pair it to their Telus Home Assistant. Voice commands will be able to change the channel, launch Netflix and other apps, search for favourite TV shows, pause or turn off their digital box.
Customers that don’t have a Google Home device can still be able to enjoy the service through the free Google Assistant app for smartphones.
“As voice assistant technologies have become more commonplace in Canadians’ homes, it was a natural fit to integrate control over the largest screen in the house. We are proud to offer our customers hands-free control of their TV experience and look forward to evolving Telus Home Assistant’s capabilities in the near future,” Blair Miller, vice-president of consumer products and content at Telus, said in the release.
Telus Home Assistant will also allow customers to manage their mobile and home accounts using voice commands to keep track of billing, data usage, and adding a travel pack to accounts.
Customers can say “Talk to Telus,” to begin using functions.
