OnePlus may launch Smart TV platform ‘soon’

Jun 21, 2019

1:02 PM EDT

Almond OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus may launch its new Smart TV platform “soon,” according to frequent OnePlus leaker Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24).

In a June 21st tweet, the teen sensation wrote, “the OnePlus TV is not very far away, at least according to one source.”

“The launch might be soon, so stay tuned,” Agarwal added.

In a subsequent tweet, Agarwal wrote he doesn’t believe the OnePlus TV will feature an OLED panel. OLED panel TV sets, such as LG’s 55-inch C8 model, deliver stellar picture quality — with true-to-life deep blacks — but cost significantly more than their LED counterparts.

If OnePlus follows the strategy it used with its smartphones, the company will likely release lower cost models to start.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau first revealed his company was working on a Smart TV last September.

At the time, Lau told Business Insider, OnePlus planned to differentiate its Smart TV platform with frequent software updates, as well as deep smartphone integration. He said the platform would launch sometime in 2019.

“At present, we feel the current market for TVs is still feeling quite traditional in their functionality and experience,” he told Business Insider.

Other than to mention the TV will feature a camera, Lau didn’t speak to the technical specifications of the company’s first TV.

Are you excited for a OnePlus TV? Do you think the company can bring something new and compelling to the crowded vertical? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

