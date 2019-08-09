Apple updates USB-C AV adapter with support for 4K 60Hz, HDR playback

Apple has released a new version of its USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter.
Visually, the new dongle looks identical to its predecessor: it features a single HDMI port, a USB-A port and a USB-C port. Where it differs is that Apple has updated the HDMI port to support HDMI 2.0, instead of the previous model’s HDMI 1.4b.
Thanks to the update, the new dongle supports 4K video playback at 60Hz, as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision playback. The previous model limited playback to 4K at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz.
In addition to a compatible output device, you’ll need a 2017 or later 15-inch MacBook Pro, 2017 or later iMac, iMac Pro or iPad Pro, as well as macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and later or iOS 12.4 and later to take advantage of the new capabilities of the adapter.
For reference, the new adapter features model number A2119.
The $85 adapter is available to purchase via the online Apple Store starting today.
