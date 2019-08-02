Learn how to manage and analyze data in Microsoft Access with this $17 course

Information is power, and it’s imperative that every company knows how to manage and analyze this information. As such, Microsoft Access is one of the most popular and powerful database tools available, and mastering it will allow you to land high-paying IT and analyst positions. If you want a career that allows you to harness multitudes of data, this $17.18 course is perfect for you.
The Microsoft Access Complete Course offers all the lessons you need to use MS Access at an advanced level. It’s really four comprehensive courses bundled into one; you’ll be introduced to Access basics such as building relationships between Access tables and automating tasks with macros and VBA. As you progress, you’ll also learn advanced skills like working with and summarizing data with Access select queries. Best of all, you’ll receive a certificate of completion at the end of the course which will endorse your skills to current and future employers.
Microsoft Access practitioners have a wealth of information at their fingertips, and the Microsoft Access Complete Course can teach you how to use it for just $17.18 CAD [$12.99 USD], or 93% off.
