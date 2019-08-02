Google adds user blocking and reporting to Hangouts

It’s now easier to remove someone from your Hangouts contact list thanks to the fact Google has added user reporting and blocking to the chat platform.
To take advantage of the feature, users need to go to the conversation window with the person they wish to block, click on the Settings icon on the top right corner of the chat window, then click on “Block & report.”
Google says you will surrender a copy of the blocked person’s last ten messages by using the feature. The company didn’t say why it needs a transcript of a blocked conversation, but the best guess is that they want to run reviews.
While a nice addition to Hangouts, in its current iteration the service is running on borrowed time. Google announced back in 2017 that it will split the service into ‘Hangouts Meet’ and ‘Hangouts Chat’ for the enterprise clients. For consumers, Android Police says they won’t see the transition before the end of 2019.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
