Apple considering 120Hz display for 2020 iPhone: Report

Jul 22, 2019

9:05 AM EDT

The 2020 iPhone may feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, according to frequent Samsung leaker Ice Universe.

In a tweet on Sunday, Ice Universe said, “Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG.”

As MacRumors notes, Ice Universe doesn’t have an extensive track record when it comes to Apple-related leaks. He does, however, have a proven track record when it comes to all things Samsung. And since the South Korean firm is one of Apple’s primary display suppliers, Ice Universe likely has some insight into that aspect of Apple’s supply chain.

Apple already includes a 120Hz “ProMotion” display on its current iPad Pro models. The screen helps make iOS feel more fluid and responsive.

The iPhone wouldn’t be the first smartphone to feature a 120Hz display. Devices like the Asus ROG Phone 2, which was just announced this morning, and the OnePlus 7 Pro have craved out a niche in a crowded field thanks to their fast refresh rate screens.

Source: Ice Universe (Twitter) Via: MacRumors

