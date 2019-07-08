OnePlus launches OxygenOS version 9.5.9 for OnePlus 7 Pro

It’s update season for the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The latest patch, version 9.5.9, brings even more camera improvements, including faster auto-focus, quicker front and back camera switching, better picture stitching in Panorama mode, and tweaks for the JPEG 48-megapixel mode.
Other than that, the new assistive lighting makes Face Unlock more reliable in a dim environment.
Last but not least, it also includes the June security patch. Check out the complete changelog, here.
This is an over-the-air update rolling out to OnePlus 7 Pro owners. It will not hit all devices at once.
Source: OnePlus, Via: Android Police
