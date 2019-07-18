Freedom Mobile is expanding to Campbell River B.C. in August

Freedom Mobile is coming to Campbell River, B.C., which means those who live in the town can soon sign up for the carrier’s wireless service.
Unfortunately, Freedom did not disclose an exact launch date, just that it’ll launch the service in August.
Keep an eye out, however, as Freedom will likely announce an exact date soon.
Get ready, Campbell River! 💃🕺
Our affordable #BigGig plans and fast Extended Range LTE are coming your way in August. #YouDeserveFreedomhttps://t.co/tRl4Vn2s90 pic.twitter.com/sibKgwX5n5
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) July 18, 2019
Freedom also recently announced that its services will also be available to residents of Nanaimo B.C. on July 25th and to residents in Kelowna and Prince Rupert on July 31st.
Freedom is continuously expanding its network services in B.C. and Alberta and you can learn more about it on the carrier’s website.
