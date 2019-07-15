If you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, Amazon Canada currently has a deal on one of the best.
The e-commerce giant is offering $65 back on the second-generation Sonos One. When you first visit Amazon.ca and search for the Sonos One, the discount won’t appear. It’s only after you make it to checkout that Amazon mentions the discount, available only to Prime account holders, in small print.
In the fine print, Amazon Canada says it will deliver the $65 as a promotional credit to customers’ accounts.
Make sure to select the second generation Sonos One, not the earlier first-generation model. The new variant includes Bluetooth LE for easy setup, as well as a more powerful chipset.
Sonos recently updated the One and Beam to add support for Google Assistant. The two are currently the only smart speakers in Canada to support both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Update 15/07/18: A previous of this article mistakenly described the promotion as a discount. We apologize for the confusion. We’ve updated the article to better reflect the terms of the promotion.
Source: Amazon
