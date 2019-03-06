New Sonos One model comes with Bluetooth LE, faster internals

Starting on March 7th, Sonos will begin shipping a second generation model of its Sonos One smart speaker, the company revealed today.
The new speaker will look and sound identical to the current Sonos One, but will feature a faster processor, more memory and support for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Sonos hasn’t said what it will do with the more powerful internals of the new “Gen 2” model. That said, it’s likely the company will use the new Bluetooth LE functionality to streamline the device’s first-time setup process.
Sonos was also quick to tell MobileSyrup that it will continue to push regular updates to both the new and old models.
According to The Verge, Sonos will discount the first generation model to $179 USD, down from $199 USD, at select retailers while supplies last. MobileSyrup has reached out to Sonos to find if Canadian retailers will discount the first generation model.
In Canada, Sonos One currently costs $249.99 CAD.
