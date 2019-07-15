The Source’s answer to Amazon Prime Day is ‘Spend and Save’ promo

The Source is currently running an online-only ‘Spend and Save’ promotion in an effort to pull in some of Amazon’s Prime Day customers.
Rather than directly discount products, though, The Source is instead offering overall savings depending on how much you buy at once. Just like Prime Day, The Source’s offer will be valid between July 15th and 16th only.
Here’s how The Source’s Spend and Save promotion works:
- Spend $50, save $5 — Use promo code ‘BONUS5’
- Spend $75, save $10 — Use promo code ‘BONUS10’
- Spend $100, save $15 — Use promo code ‘BONUS15’
- Spend $150, save $25 — Use promo code ‘BONUS25’
Running at the same time as the Spend and Save promotion is The Source’s ongoing Summer Savings promotion, which offers savings on speakers, wearables and smart home products. You can use the promo codes to apply further discounts to these products.
The full list of those offers can be found here.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Day offers are listed here and more information on Best Buy Canada’s rival promotion is available here.
