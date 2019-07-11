Amazon Web Services launches first Canadian Cloud Innovation Centre at UBC

Amazon Web Services has announced that it’s launching a Cloud Innovation Centre (CIC) at the University of British Columbia, making it the first Canadian CIC centre.
The launch is part of an ongoing relationship between Amazon Web Services and UBC. The CIC will provide students and staff at UBC access to cloud technology that will allow them to advance projects.
Research at the CIC will focus on health issues and wellbeing. The centre is officially called the ‘UBC Community Health and Wellbeing CIC, powered by AWS.’ It will also work with non-profit organizations.
“The team-based, hands-on approach –coupled with industry expertise– will significantly advance our efforts to support authentic, digital learning experiences for students,” said Simon Bates, the associate provost of teaching and learning at UBC, in a press release.
The centre will support students who need emerging technology to tackle issues. AWS says the CIC will change the way the student teams use cloud technology, and will help them to drive innovation.
The centre is the seventh CIC location in the world, and will open in early 2020.
Source: Amazon Web Services
Comments