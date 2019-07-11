The Source offering 25 percent off various video game pre-orders

News
Jul 11, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Cyberpunk 2077

The Source is offering 25 percent off select video game pre-orders for a limited time.

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to redeem the code ‘Play25’ at checkout. The offer is valid until July 14th.

While The Source’s deals aren’t as significant as the 35 and 30 percent offered during Walmart and Best Buy‘s respective E3 offers last month, it’s still a solid promotion if you happened to miss out or have changed your mind.

Here are the eligible games:

Source: The Source

