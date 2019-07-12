Ubisoft Toronto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt to feature fan-made music Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft has partnered with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s hitRECord production company on a special competition for in its Toronto studio’s Watch Dogs: Legion game.
Specifically, fans will be able to collaborate on 10 pieces of original music that will end up being featured in the upcoming open-world action-adventure game. As with other hitRECord initiatives, entrants are given some guidelines for the types of content that will be created. For example, one of the desired tracks will be a “Battle Anthem Metal Song,” which certainly fits in with the game’s theme of rebelling against an authoritarian regime.
From there, fans will be able to collaborate with one another by taking on various roles in the production, like writing, vocals or instrumental. At the end, the creators of the winning songs will be paid for their work to be used in Watch Dogs: Legion.
More information can be found here. Watch Dogs: Legion will release on March 6th, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.
This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has worked with hitRECord. The two companies previously collaborated on a similar competition for Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2 game.
Comments