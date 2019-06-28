News
Twitch Prime joins the Amazon Prime Day fun with free Apex Legends loot

There will also be content for EA Sports titles, as well as events hosted on Twitch

Jun 28, 2019

3:53 PM EDT

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is coming soon, and this year Twitch Prime is joining the fun with free giveaways for games like Apex Legends and some EA Sports titles.

Starting on July 3rd, Twitch Prime members can unlock an exclusive Legend skin and a weapon skin for Apex Legends. Three more exclusive skins will come available later in the month and into August.

Also, there will be unannounced content for multiple EA Sports titles.

This is all available for free for Amazon Prime members who have linked their Twitch account, which unlocks Twitch Prime. For those who aren’t Prime members, you can start a 30-day free trial to try out both Amazon and Twitch Prime.

Not only will you get the freebies, but you’ll also gain access to Prime Day and all the exclusive deals that come with it.

On July 13th, Twitch Prime will host two events in London, England, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The London event will have world-class athletes compete against each other in a top EA Sports title, and in Vegas, musicians and fans will go head-to-head in Apex Legends. Both events will stream on Twitch as part of an eight-hour extravaganza starting at 1pm ET.

You can learn more about Twitch Prime and Prime Day here.

Source: Amazon Via: iMore

