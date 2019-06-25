Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on July 15th for 48-hours

Amazon Prime Day is happening once again and will see the plethora of deals begin July 15th at midnight PST for 2-days.
Amazon Canada notes, ‘first time ever,’ this year will offer Prime Member a straight 48 hours of over ‘one million deals, limited-time offers, never-before-seen entertainment, and exclusive launches online.’
Similar to last year, which crashed Amazon’s servers, the massive online retailer and its partners are offering deep discounts on the latest tech in accessories, smartphones, smart home, entertainment and TVs.
As an example, Amazon Canada has already discounted the new Echo Input from $44.99 to $19.99.
Amazon Prime is just CDN$ 7.99/month (plus any applicable taxes), or $79 per year. If you’re not a Prime Member, Amazon Canada is offering a 30-day free trial here. Quebec residents, instead of a free trial, receive an initial 2-month membership for $7.99.
Amazon Prime access to same-day shipping or 2-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Video Channels, Prime Music, free unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, Prime Reading, Twitch Prime.
Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer, said, “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member – when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen.”
Source: Amazon Canada
