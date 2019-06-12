Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to get dedicated Night mode

Samsung’s 2018 flagships just got a massive upgrade in the camera department.
Following up on the Galaxy S10 and S10+, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to add its dedicated Night camera mode alongside the latest June security patch, reports SamMobile.
According to SamMobile’s comparison test, the S9’s new Night mode delivers similar low-light performance as it does on the S10.
Samsung’s decision to retrofit a dedicated Night mode to its last two generations of flagships shouldn’t come as a surprise. The S10 and S9 families debuted with weaker low-light camera performance compared to similar devices from Google and Huawei.
It may take some time for the update to hit Galaxy S9 users in Canada.
Source: SamMobile
Comments