Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ to get dedicated Night mode

Jun 12, 2019

1:17 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S9+ charging port

Samsung’s 2018 flagships just got a massive upgrade in the camera department.

Following up on the Galaxy S10 and S10+, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to add its dedicated Night camera mode alongside the latest June security patch, reports SamMobile.

According to SamMobile’s comparison test, the S9’s new Night mode delivers similar low-light performance as it does on the S10.

Samsung’s decision to retrofit a dedicated Night mode to its last two generations of flagships shouldn’t come as a surprise. The S10 and S9 families debuted with weaker low-light camera performance compared to similar devices from Google and Huawei.

It may take some time for the update to hit Galaxy S9 users in Canada.

Source: SamMobile

