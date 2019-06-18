PlayStation games are currently on sale for up to 75 percent off

E3 is done and over with, but still, Sony is continuing to offer a variety of games on sale.
The sale lasts until June 25th and unfortunately doesn’t offer the same titles that were on sale the previous week.
Here are the games currently on sale, note you can grab an extra 10 percent off if you have a PS Plus membership.
- Fallout 76: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Persona 5: Ultimate Edition: now $79.44, was $113.44
- Yooka-Laylee: now $13.37, was $53.49
- Monster Hunter: World: now $25.99, was $64.99 — this game is on sale until July 2nd.
- Overcooked! 2: now $23.44, was $33.49
- Alien: Isolation: now $14.99, was $29.99
- The Escapists 2: now $13.49, was $26.99
- Demon’s Soul: now $9.99, was $19.99
Here’s the complete list of games on sale at the PlayStation Store.
