Latest Xbox One sale offers up to 85 percent off various games

Microsoft’s latest Xbox game sale is a bit light following its massive E3 promotion, although there are some noteworthy deals on Xbox One titles.
- Anthem — $32 CAD with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Battlefield V — $32 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Fallout 76 Standard Edition — $40 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 19 — $32 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Lords of the Fallen — $3.74 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $24.99)
- The Sims 4 — $10.40 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $51.99)
- Sonic Mania — $11.99 (regularly $19.99)
- Team Sonic Racing — $41.24 (regularly $54.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 — $51.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- The Witness — $19.99 (regularly $39.99)Deals end on June 25th. The full list can be found here.
Comments