Watch as a cute kid tears down a Pixel he made from cardboard

Writing about technology every day, it’s pretty easy to lose sight of what made you excited about it in the first place. You need a reminder of what that it’s not all iterative updates, privacy concerns and worse.
Thanks to an adorable kid named Little Tesla and his YouTube videos, I’m reminded technology can actually be pretty cool. The video you see below was first spotted by teardown superstar JerryRigEverything, who shared it through his Twitter account.
Little Tesla puts his creation through multiple stress tests, subjecting it to scratches, bends and burns. In a subsequent video, which JerryRigEverything shared as well, he conducts a battery replacement.
The attention to detail is part of what makes the videos so fun to watch. Little Tesla has obviously poured his heart into recreating the Pixel with the tools and materials at his disposal.
If the videos put a smile on your face, make sure to comment, like and subscribe to Little Tesla’s YouTube channel so we can see more adorable videos.
Source: YouTube Via: Android Police
Comments