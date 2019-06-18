Destiny 2 will not have cross-platform support on Google Stadia

Future players of Destiny 2 on Google Stadia will have their walled-off paradise when the game streaming service launches in November 2019.
Bungie, the developer of Destiny 2, has confirmed that Stadia players of Destiny 2 can only play with other Stadia players. In the game’s FAQ page, Bungie mentions that “Stadia is its own ecosystem, just like current existing platforms.”
For the record, Destiny 2 doesn’t support cross-play on any platform.
The Bungie-developed game has become a selling point for Google Stadia. Destiny 2: The Collection is free with a $11.99 CAD Stadia Pro subscription, players will get three months of Stadia Pro for free if they go with the $169 CAD Founder’s Edition. The Collection includes the Shadowkeep and Forsaken expansions with Annual Passes, Curse of Osiris and Warmind.
In response to a post by PC Gamer on Twitter, Destiny’s general manager Mike Noseworthy said that there is no technical barrier that prevents Bungie from including Destiny 2 cross-play with PC. However, the developer is currently focusing on delivering cross-save for Destiny 2 on all platforms.
“We’ve already mentioned that we’d love to bring cross play to Destiny 2. There’s no policy or technological barrier preventing us from including Stadia,” says Noseworthy. “We’d be looking to include every platform. This year though, we’re focused on delivering cross save to all platforms.”
Cross-save on Destiny 2 means players will be able to access the same character and game progress across multiple platforms, including PC, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Comments