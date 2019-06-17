Microsoft releases its ‘To-Do’ app in the Mac App Store

Microsoft recently made its ‘To-Do’ app available on the Mac App Store for the first time.
The To-Do app includes features such as file attachment support, syncing with Outlook and shared tasks.
Prior to the release of the Mac app, users had to rely on the Microsoft To-Do web app to use the service.
The app lets users create colour-coded lists, set reminders, add notes to tasks, attach files up to 25MB to a task, share lists on any device anywhere and break tasks into manageable steps.
Microsoft To-Do can be downloaded for free in the Mac App Store. The app requires macOS 10.13 or later.
Source: 9to5Mac
Comments