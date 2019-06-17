Camera Night mode lands on the Galaxy Note 9

Following the Galaxy S9 series, the Galaxy Note 9 just received its dedicated Night mode along with the June security patch in Germany.
Because the Note 9 and S9 share the same camera sensor, SamMobile expects the updated Note 9 will produce similar night shots.
The publisher also claimed the recently updated S9 could rival the S10 series in low light using the new Night mode, meaning that the Note 9 should do the same after the update.
The icing on the cake is that the Note 10 gets a dedicated QR code scanner in the camera app, according to SamMobile.
The update should come to Canada soon.
Source: SamMobile
