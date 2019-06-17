News
Samsung tweets that smart TVs can get viruses too, then pulls tweet

Don't worry, no one's attacking Samsung TVs.

Jun 17, 2019

1:30 PM EDT

Samsung tweeted out today that owners of its smart TVs should regularly scan them for viruses.

Smart TVs, just like every other internet connected device, are susceptible to hacks and viruses. To make sure people were aware of that Samsung sent out a tweet explaining how to run a virus scan on its sets.

The tweet sent some users into a scare, making them think that some TVs were getting viruses. Samsung deleted the tweet after and confirmed it was posted for customer education, not in response to a digital threat.

To scan for viruses on a Samsung TV, go to Settings>General>System Manager>Smart Security>Scan.

Source: @SamsungSupport Via: Cnet

