Version three of Tesla’s Solar Roof is on the horizon

Elon Musk announced at the recent Tesla shareholder meeting that the company is close to completing the next generation of Solar Roof.
Tesla said earlier this year at its Model Y event that 2019 will be the year of the Solar Roof, but so far it hasn’t done much to make that a reality.
A report from May 15th suggested that Panasonic was using Tesla’s Gigafactory to produce its own solar technology to sell overseas, instead of developing solar tiles for Tesla’s Solar Roofs.
It now seems like that was because Tesla is still developing Solar Roof 3. According to Electrek, Tesla needed to make more adjustments to the tiles to make sure that they could produce solar energy for 30 years.
Beyond making the product better and last longer, Elon Musk said at the meeting that it’s soon going to be comparable in price to regular composite shingles plus the household’s utility cost.
When Tesla first announced the Solar Roof project, it priced it at about $21.85 USD (roughly, $29.12 CAD) per square foot. Composite shingles can cost anywhere between $4 to $10 CAD per square foot, so if Tesla can get its roof technology down to that cost, it would be a genuine step forward for the product.
Source: Electrek
