News
PREVIOUS|

Version three of Tesla’s Solar Roof is on the horizon

The company says it's going to be much more comparable in price to composite shingles

Jun 13, 2019

11:36 AM EDT

0 comments

Elon Musk announced at the recent Tesla shareholder meeting that the company is close to completing the next generation of Solar Roof.

Tesla said earlier this year at its Model Y event that 2019 will be the year of the Solar Roof, but so far it hasn’t done much to make that a reality.

A report from May 15th suggested that Panasonic was using Tesla’s Gigafactory to produce its own solar technology to sell overseas, instead of developing solar tiles for Tesla’s Solar Roofs.

It now seems like that was because Tesla is still developing Solar Roof 3. According to ElectrekTesla needed to make more adjustments to the tiles to make sure that they could produce solar energy for 30 years.

Beyond making the product better and last longer, Elon Musk said at the meeting that it’s soon going to be comparable in price to regular composite shingles plus the household’s utility cost.

When Tesla first announced the Solar Roof project, it priced it at about $21.85 USD (roughly, $29.12 CAD) per square foot. Composite shingles can cost anywhere between $4 to $10 CAD per square foot, so if Tesla can get its roof technology down to that cost, it would be a genuine step forward for the product.

Source: Electrek

Related Articles

News

Jun 12, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

Elon Musk promises that a Tesla with 643 km range is coming soon

News

May 15, 2019

1:18 PM EDT

Gigafactory 2 exports suggest Tesla’s Solar Roof business is in trouble

News

May 11, 2017

4:00 PM EDT

Tesla Solar Roof tiles available for pre-order in Canada

News

Jun 7, 2019

4:08 PM EDT

Tesla’s ‘Enhanced Summon’ rolling out now to beta testers

Comments