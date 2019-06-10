Huawei reportedly cuts orders as much as 30 percent with its suppliers

News
Jun 10, 2019

A recent report indicates that Huawei is cutting orders with its key suppliers by a significant margin.

Huawei has reportedly reduced or cancelled orders from a number of the company’s major suppliers, according to The Nikkei Asian Review’s sources.

This is happening due to the U.S. blacklisting the company and adding it to its ‘Entity List‘ back in May. The China-based company has reportedly cut supply orders as much as 30 percent. Additionally, the report indicates that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing reported a decline in Huawei’s chip orders.

The source also told Nikkei Asian Review that suppliers are receiving order adjustments. While most suppliers outside of China are receiving fewer orders from Huawei, orders from within the country have reportedly increased

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

