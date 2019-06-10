iPad second-screen app Duet Display will shift focus to remote tools

With the announcement of macOS Catalina, Apple revealed a new feature called ‘Sidecar’ that lets users utilize their iPad as a secondary display with a Mac.
Duet Display says it will shift the focus of its app now that using an iPad as a secondary display is built directly into macOS.
The app and its CEO Rahul Dewan explained to TechCrunch that the company expected this to happen eventually.
“I knew that this was something that could happen at any point, that’s something I would have expected from day one. I don’t think there was a ton of surprise. It’s really just confirmation. We’ve been a top 10 iPad app for five years in a row. I think we basically proved the market,” said Duet Display CEO Rahul Dewan in an interview with TechCrunch.
The company will now shift its focus, according to TechCrunch. Duet Display says it plans to develop remote tools that it will announce later this summer.
Duet Display is an app that allowed any iPad to become a secondary display. With macOS Catalina now accomplishing the same thing natively, it makes sense that Duet Display is looking to shift its focus.
Luna Display, another secondary display iPad app, also has issues with Apple’s upcoming macOS Catalina Sidecar feature.
Matt Ronge, the CEO of Luna, expressed his frustration with Apple in a recent interview with TechCrunch. Ronge went on to say that Apple asked Luna to demo its app at one point but that his company’s relationship with Apple never extended beyond this.
Image Credit: Duet Display
Source: TechCrunch
Comments