Play Gears 5 Escape now at two Microsoft Stores in Canada

Jun 10, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

At Xbox’s E3 event, the company showed off more of its upcoming game, Gears 5. Now, Microsoft Stores around the U.S. and Canada are throwing a Gears of War event where individuals will get the chance to win swag and other prizes.

In Canada, the event is happening at Yorkdale in Toronto and Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby. The event will people a chance to check out the game’s new ‘Escape’ mode.

Gears 5 Escape tasks three players with infiltrating a hive, planting a bomb and running before the hive and or toxic gas from the bomb gets them.

Both the main game and Escape will launch on September 10th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get to play the games four days before anyone else.

Vancouver’s The Coalition is developing the new title and it’s only playable on Xbox One and PC.

