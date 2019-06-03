News
Mouse support comes to iPad with iPadOS accessibility feature

It's an accessibility feature for now

Hidden away in iPadOS’ accessibility features is support for a USB mouse.

A developer named Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith’s) tweeted that the ‘Assistive Touch’ allows users to navigate their iPads with a mouse.

This isn’t a complete implementation of mouse support yet because it looks like a circular touch target, but nonetheless, you can now use a mouse with the iPad.

Most of today’s iPadOS announcements made it seem like Apple is working to make the iPad a more capable device when compared to a standard Mac or PC.

You can check out Steve Troughton-Smith Twitter timeline for even more sneak peeks at upcoming iPadOS features.

To learn more about iPadOS checkout, MobileSyrup’s full post about iPadOS.

Source: Twitter (@stroughtonsmith)

