Mouse support comes to iPad with iPadOS accessibility feature

Hidden away in iPadOS’ accessibility features is support for a USB mouse.
A developer named Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith’s) tweeted that the ‘Assistive Touch’ allows users to navigate their iPads with a mouse.
Hello mouse support on iOS 13! It’s an AssistiveTouch feature, and works with USB mice. @viticci nailed this pic.twitter.com/nj6xGAKSg0
— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019
This isn’t a complete implementation of mouse support yet because it looks like a circular touch target, but nonetheless, you can now use a mouse with the iPad.
Most of today’s iPadOS announcements made it seem like Apple is working to make the iPad a more capable device when compared to a standard Mac or PC.
Source: Twitter (@stroughtonsmith)
